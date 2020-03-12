Events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus - FreshFruitPortal.com

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread around the world, numerous produce industry events have been either canceled for this year or postponed.

As of Thursday there have been over 134,000 confirmed cases and over 4,900 deaths.

Many countries have also imposed quarantine lockdowns, while others have temporarily blocked the entry of citizens from certain countries.

Some of the affected events that relate to the produce industry are:

Viva Fresh Expo . This Texas-based event was due to take place from April 30 - May 2 and is now being reviewed either postponement or cancellation.

. This Texas-based event was due to take place from April 30 - May 2 and is now being reviewed either postponement or cancellation. PMA Fresh Connections and Women’s Fresh Perspectives . These events had been scheduled for March 25-26 in Philadelphia and April 26-28 in San Antonio, respectively, and have now been postponed until further notice.

and . These events had been scheduled for March 25-26 in Philadelphia and April 26-28 in San Antonio, respectively, and have now been postponed until further notice. Macfrut . This event in Italy's heavily affected Emilia-Romagna region had been due to take place from May 5 - 7 and has now been postponed until Sept. 8- 10.

. This event in Italy's heavily affected Emilia-Romagna region had been due to take place from May 5 - 7 and has now been postponed until Sept. 8- 10. The International Strawberry Symposium . This event in Italy due to take place in May has now been canceled, and the next edition will be in May 2021.

. This event in Italy due to take place in May has now been canceled, and the next edition will be in May 2021. Global Berry Congress . This event in the Dutch city of Rotterdam had been due to take place from March 30 - April 1 and has been postponed until June 22 - 24.

. This event in the Dutch city of Rotterdam had been due to take place from March 30 - April 1 and has been postponed until June 22 - 24. Freskon . This event in Greece that had been due to take place on April 2 - 4 has now been canceled, with the next event due for April 2021.

. This event in Greece that had been due to take place on April 2 - 4 has now been canceled, with the next event due for April 2021. BioWest . This event in Düsseldorf, Germany had been due to take place on April 19 and has now been postponed until further notice.

. This event in Düsseldorf, Germany had been due to take place on April 19 and has now been postponed until further notice. Sol&Agrifood . This event in Verona, Italy had been due to take place on April 19 - 22 and has now been postponed until June 14 - 17.

. This event in Verona, Italy had been due to take place on April 19 - 22 and has now been postponed until June 14 - 17. Alimentaria Barcelona . This event in Spain has been postponed from April 20 - 23 until Sept. 14 - 17.

. This event in Spain has been postponed from April 20 - 23 until Sept. 14 - 17. Foodex Japan . This even in Tokyo that had been scheduled for March 10 - 13 was canceled in February.

. This even in Tokyo that had been scheduled for March 10 - 13 was canceled in February. South by Southwest. This massive festival of music, culture, art and food in Texas that had been due to take place from March 13 - 22 has been canceled.

We will continue to update you as other events are postponed or canceled.