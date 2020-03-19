Westfalia Fruit sends Colombian avocados to Japan - FreshFruitPortal.com

Westfalia Fruit Colombia has shipped its first container of Hass avocados from the South American country to the newly opened Japanese market.

After years of hard work, the company shipped a container carrying 16 metric tons (MT) of the fruit to the city of Yokohama.

“Colombia’s avocados are in such good condition that WFC is confident shipping avocados to markets that require longer transit times – including Japan, Russia and the Middle East,” says WFC general manager, and newly elected vice chairperson of the Colombian Avocado Board, Pedro Aguilar.

Westfalia Fruit Farms in Colombia has successfully developed its orchards in Sonsón over the past four years, with a constant vision to export to new diverse markets.

The excellent agro-ecological conditions in the Sonsón region – which include rich soil with good drainage, warm temperatures, regular precipitation and optimal altitude – are ideal for growing Hass avocados, the company says.

As a result, WFC is diversifying its markets and has become a major player in global destinations.

The Japanese government worked closely with WFC to ensure the country’s strict technical requirements were met for successful exportation.

The avocados left Port Buenaventura, Colombia in mid-January, and the shipment arrived in Yokohama at the beginning of February after fulfilling strict pest control requirements. WFC successfully met the demand for intensive monitoring and surveillance of its high-quality fruit during the entire process.

“We made sure our shipment met strict controls,” says Gilma Orrego, WFC technical manager. “We ensured optimal harvesting and plant packaging processes, and the best cooling processes along the way. We also made sure that the fruits consisted of adequate dry matter to guarantee good flavor upon arrival at their destination.”

The Colombian Agricultural Institute also assisted with monitoring the process – from the Japanese government’s very first visit to WFC’s orchards, to the packing and shipment of the fruits.

“We were very careful to introduce our fruit at the right time, in a context where we could develop sustainable business in a long-term commercial relationship,” says Juliana Florez, WFC commercial manager. “We waited until we could introduce our high-quality fruit with the best taste – even if it meant waiting a few months after the market was open to us.”

This is yet another boost for the Colombian avocado trade after the World Avocado Congress 2019, sponsored by Westfalia Fruit and held in Colombia, brought much attention and success to the country’s avocado industry.

In another milestone for Colombian avocados, the newly formed Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) was this month certified as an official importer association under the Hass Avocado Promotion, Research and Information Order.

CAB will now receive 85% of the assessments paid on Colombia Hass avocados to the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) for research, promotion and information on avocados from Colombia in the United States market.