Agricultural Water Summit video launched - FreshFruitPortal.com

The first-ever Agricultural Water Summit will take place in Chile on August 26, 2020, addressing the water crisis that's affecting the industry throughout the world.

The Agricultural Water Summit will be a meeting point not only for the agricultural industry and related entities in Chile but also for international experts, who will come together to share their experience with using innovative techniques and farm management styles to limit the impacts of drought on horticultural operations.

Check out the launch video below.

Click here for more information.