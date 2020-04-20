Chilean table grape season wrapping up - FreshFruitPortal.com

The Chilean table grape season is wrapping up with a 6% year-on-year drop in exports, but shipments still increased to some key markets.

As of week 15, 551,459 metric tons (MT) of fruit had been shipped, compared to 618,590MT last year, the Chilean Fruit Exporters' Association (Asoex) said.

The U.S. and Canada remain the leading destination for Chilean table grapes, with a 52% share of exports, but shipments to those markets have fallen by 5% this season.

Exports to Asia fell by 15%, after the coronavirus outbreak severely affected market conditions over recent months. Asia remains the number-two market.

Europe and Russia were the only two markets to which Chile managed to ship more grapes. Both rising by more than 10%, with Europe receiving 74,990MT and Russia 9,792MT.

Exports to other Latin American countries fell by 17% to 29,476, and to the Middle East they fell by 3% to 8,625MT.

Asoex said that fruit quality has "been good in general", with a predominance of large sizes.

The decline in exports is in line with industry expectations at the beginning of the season.

Harvests of Crimson Seedless have finished in the majority of farms in the central Valparaiso and Metropolitan regions, according to Decofrut. The Red Globe harvests will likely finish in the next few days.

In the O'Higgins region, harvests of Crimson Seedless and Red Globe are continuing but with small volumes.