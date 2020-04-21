Nature Fresh Farms thanks fresh food heroes in newly released video - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

Leamington, ON – Nature Fresh Farms posts a personalized thank you video extending their gratitude to their team members and all the heroes in fresh produce helping to keep communities fed.

As the world faces these unprecedented times, communities are recognizing the individuals and organizations that have stepped-up to provide their important services needed to keep the public healthy and society operating. Nature Fresh

Farms wants to acknowledge the critical importance of farms and thank the efforts of their retail partners, suppliers, customers, communities, truck drivers, and fellow industry leaders who all play a vital role in keeping families fed.

“Many people – our people – are working above and beyond so communities across North America can have continued access to fresh food keeping families nourished,” said Matt Quiring, Director of Sales.

“That is why, alongside our healthcare workers, first responders, and grocery store staff members, we are recognizing the heroic efforts of farm workers at every level of the food supply chain.”

The 90 second video shines a special light on the dedication of the entire Nature Fresh Farms team and their invaluable efforts to ensure the stability of food supply and providing uninterrupted access to fresh produce for millions of people.

Now more than ever, people are in need of nutritional fruits and vegetables to maintain their health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Nature Fresh Farms team is here to help provide.