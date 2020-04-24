California table grape acreage falls slightly in 2019 - FreshFruitPortal.com

California's total table grape acreage declined slightly in 2019 year-on-year, although the bearing acreage remained the same.

The total estimated figure fell to 130,000 acres from 132,000 in 2018, according to an annual grower survey by the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The bearing acreage was estimated to be 121,000 for both years, while non-bearing fell to 9,000 from 11,000.

The leading variety is Flame Seedless, with 14,718 acres, including 112 non-bearing. Next are Scarlet Royal with 6,810 acres (456 non-bearing), Crimson Seedless with 6,800 acres (all bearing), Red Globe with 6,588 acres (59 non-bearing), and Autumn King with 6,275 acres (324 non-bearing).

Grapes with higher non-bearing than bearing acreage include Autumn Crisp, Cotton Candy and Ivory Seedless.

The rasin and wine grape acreage also fell slightly. Rasin grapes fell to 153,000 from 156,000, while wine grapes fell to 635,000 from 637,000.