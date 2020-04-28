Sun World opens Brazilian office and appoints new licensing manager - FreshFruitPortal.com

Variety development and licensing company Sun World International has opened a new Brazilian office to build support for licensees in this important region.

Andrea Pavesi, who has already been working with Sun World for the past 12-years, has been appointed licensing manager for Brazil.

Pavesi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Agronomy and has substantial experience in working for Unilever before setting up his own farming business growing mangos, grapes and other annual crops in Petrolina.

Earlier this year Sun World announced the opening of its Peruvian office, appointing Pablo Ramirez licensing manager for Peru, and appointing Daniel Desmartis licensing manager for Chile.

“We are looking to further strengthen our business in South America, and we are pleased to appoint Andrea to further corroborate and strengthen relationships with our Brazilian licensees," Garth Swinburn, vice president of licensing said.

"We care about the success of our licensees, and therefore we are also dedicated to bolstering our technical support in the region."