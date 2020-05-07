iFoodDecisionSciences acquires Trimble's HarvestMark business - FreshFruitPortal.com

iFoodDecisionSciences (iFoodDS) has acquired Trimble's HarvestMark business, a provider of food traceability and quality inspection solutions.

iFoodDS, a leading provider of food safety and process control software solutions, has worked closely with Trimble's HarvestMark business.

In 2018, the companies partnered to deliver an integrated supply chain solution for food safety, traceability and quality management. This collaboration was demonstrated in the Western Growers Food Safety Risk Management Program, which was announced in 2019.

The acquisition of HarvestMark lays a strong foundation for iFoodDS to maximize the effectiveness of a combined solution for current and potential customers.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"The collaboration between iFoodDS and HarvestMark during the past year developed into a tightly integrated solution for customers," said Darryl Matthews senior vice president, Trimble's Resources and Utilities Segment.

"As Trimble evaluated the long-term success of HarvestMark, the optimal solution was to sell the business to iFoodDS, allowing Trimble to focus on its core strategy to increase farm operational efficiencies in the field.

"We look forward to continuing to collaborate with iFoodDS, enabling Trimble's farming customers to leverage an integrated food safety, traceability and quality control solution as part of their overall operations."

iFoodDS delivers an integrated supply chain solution for food safety, traceability and quality management.

By integrating HarvestMark's traceability and quality inspection information with iFoodDS' real-time food safety data, the combined company will offer a comprehensive supply chain management platform that can significantly benefit fresh produce grower/shippers, packers, distributors, food service companies and grocery retailers globally.

"iFoodDS and HarvestMark have a demonstrated track record of simplifying the burdensome task of collecting and documenting process control data, which is required today in the food industry," said Diane Wetherington, CEO of iFoodDecisionSciences.

"Our years of collaborating have taken our work to the next level by providing real-time visibility throughout the supply chain.

"The decision to acquire HarvestMark is driven by our mission to further enable customers to minimize their supply chain risks and allow them focus on the business of growing and selling food."

This combined solution is unique in the industry, the companies say. It enables streamlined management of day-to-day food safety and quality control risks—regardless of here they occur in the supply chain—by providing traceability, both at the lot and item level, with continuous real-time tracking of food safety practices.

The solution provides greater transparency, enhanced quality and unparalleled safety for food companies, retailers and consumers by enabling meaningful analysis of food 'from farm to the fork' across the entire supply chain.

"iFoodDS is committed to helping advance continuous food safety improvements throughout the produce supply chain," added Wetherington.

"This acquisition is a further step in that commitment and our goal to be a strong partner to companies who work diligently to provide safe and healthy fruits and vegetables to consumers."

HarvestMark has been reported as part of Trimble's Resources and Utilities Segment. The sale will not have a material impact on the reporting segment or overall financial results.