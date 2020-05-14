Wish Farms promotes local businesses, donates gift cards - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

Plant City, FL - International grower and year-round marketer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, Wish Farms, recently completed a successful giveback campaign on Instagram by promoting local businesses while simultaneously supporting children in need.

The campaign, aptly named “Buy Local. Spread Happiness.”, encouraged users to nominate their favorite local businesses by tagging them in comments on various Wish Farms posts. This automatically added the businesses to a random raffle drawing where ten winners were selected.

Wish Farms purchased $500 gift cards from each winner and donated them to One More Child, a non-profit organization that provides shelter, services and supplies to children and families in need.

“This was a special campaign for us that truly ran full circle,” said Marketing Coordinator Hailey Clark. “It feels good to have found a way that we can both support the businesses we love and spread happiness by donating to those who need it most in our community.”

The ten winners were all Florida-based business and have all been adversely affected by the ongoing pandemic.

The Corner Store - Plant City, FL

Krazy Kup – Plant City, FL

Raok – Plant City, FL

Stein & Vine – Brandon, FL

Smartbox Company – Jacksonville, FL

Born and Bread – Lakeland, FL

Black and Brew – Lakeland, FL

Gourmet Goodies – Winter Haven, FL

Tub Treats – Plant City, FL

Carrollwood Florist – Tampa, FL

The campaign ran from April 20th-30th reaching nearly 13,000 users and 20,000 impressions across the popular social media platform.

“We hope it helped raise awareness about giving back in this uncertain time,” said Clark. “Wish Farms is dedicated to our brand promise and will always look for creative ways to lift up those around us.”