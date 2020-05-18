NYC urban farms pivot to adapt to Covid-19 - FreshFruitPortal.com

As New York City faces the impacts and rapid spread of Covid-19, the city with one of the richest and most diverse food cultures in the United States now faces unprecedented challenges––closed restaurants, disrupted food supply chains, and overwhelmed grocery stores.

The rise of the pandemic has called the resilience of our food system into question, shifting our focus to the importance of decentralized, regional food for feeding our populations and maintaining our health. A city that has historically relied on food supplies from other states and countries now faces a rise in demand for local products––spotlighting the urban farms that have always grown fresh produce for New Yorkers.

Today, urban farms around New York City are working relentlessly, keeping their supply chains flowing to provide fresh food and nutrition at a time when health has become our forefront priority. Below are five farms that have remained dynamic during this period of rapid change, adapting their businesses to this “new normal.”

Farm.One

Over the last few weeks, Manhattan’s only indoor hydroponic farm has made a full pivot in their business––from supplying rare microgreens and edible flowers to some of the city’s most prestigious and celebrated restaurants, to now offering their products directly to NYC consumers, for use in their home cooking.

With a skeleton staff in staggered shifts on the farm, they rolled out their first round of offerings on April 2nd at store.farm.one. Several new products will be available for contactless delivery and contactless pickup over the coming weeks, including a wider variety of herbs, weekly home delivery subscriptions, and seedlings.

Even as most of the city’s residents remain indoors, Farm.One continues to elevate eating experiences, offering surprise and delight for home-cooked dishes. Since opening in 2016, they have grown over 700 different types of crops, including over 100 varieties of microgreens, whose petite leaves contain high concentrations of vitamins and minerals. They are excited to now offer nutritious variety and quality for NYC home cooks to elevate simple meals.

In addition to offering items for home cooking, they are producing video experiences that pair with their herbs. Shoppers can purchase Farm.One’s Virtual Tasting Tour Herb Pairings to taste some of the farm’s most popular and rare flavors, as they enjoy a 40-minute video of the farm, led by CEO, Rob Laing. This week, the farm’s first online cocktail class has been made available online, as well. Consumers can purchase their Sweet Vermouth Herb Mix to make 800 mL of Farm Basket Sweet Vermouth at home, following along with Farm.One’s Michelin-trained head bartender, Oliver Holt.

Smallhold

In light of COVID-19, Smallhold Farms, New York City’s first and only organic mushroom farm, has adapted quickly––making changes to their own business model and services to continue providing fresh produce to New Yorkers.