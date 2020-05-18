Mission ships first Peruvian avocados to Korea - FreshFruitPortal.com

Mission Produce has announced carried out its first-ever shipment of Peruvian Hass avocados to South Korea, after phytosanitary protocol was recently established.

The container was packed by Mission’s South and Central America team operating out of the company's Peruvian packing house, which is the largest avocado packing house in the world.

The shipment is expected to arrive at the South Korea Port of Busan mid-June. Mission Produce’s global sources of supply allow for additional shipments throughout the year from core growing markets such as Mexico and California.

Thomas Padilla, senior director of export sales, stated, “This was a collective effort that was in process for many years and we are excited to provide South Koreans a consistent supply of healthy and delicious Peruvian Hass avocados for years to come.”

Keith Barnard, vice president of global sourcing, added, “Mission’s Peruvian fruit is of the highest quality as a result of our intensive pre- and post-harvest practices. We are proud to deliver our premium fruit and look forward to its arrival in Busan in the coming weeks.”

Mission Produce would like to thank Peru’s Ministry for Agriculture and Irrigation (Minagri) in addition to all those involved for making this a reality