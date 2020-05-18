U.S. fruit imports rose by 4% in Q1 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Total fruit imports into the U.S. in the first three months of the year rose by 4%, driven largely by big increases for avocados and table grapes.

Fruit imports - including fresh, frozen, processed and juices - from January through March increased from US$5.7bn to US$5.9bn year-on-year, according to USDA data.

Hass avocado imports rose by 28% to US$706m, with Mexico providing more than 99% of the volumes.

Table grape imports from Jan. 1 to Feb. 14 rose by 35% to US$450m, driven by increases from both Peru and Chile. Imports of the fruit from Feb. 15 until March 30 saw a 9% lift to US$424, driven mainly by Peru.

Banana imports over the period rose by 4% to US$498m, mainly due to greater supplies from Guatemala.

Meanwhile, there were double-digit declines for imports of blueberries, strawberries and raspberries. Conventional blueberry imports fell by 22% to US$295m while strawberry imports decline by 14% US$476m.