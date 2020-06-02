U.K.: Police discover US$10.5M of heroin in boxes of fruit and nuts - FreshFruitPortal.com

British police have discovered heroin said to be worth more than £8.5m (US$10.5m) stashed in boxes of fruit and nuts at Heathrow Airport, the BBC reported.

Border Force officers found 170kg (375 pounds) of the drug hidden in envelopes concealed in the walls of a consignment containing 630 boxes on May 21.

Two men, aged 36 and 51, were arrested near Bradford on suspicion of importing class A drugs the following day, and a third was held in Birmingham on May 23.

They have all been released under investigation.