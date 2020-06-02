U.K.: Police discover US$10.5M of heroin in boxes of fruit and nuts - FreshFruitPortal.com

U.K.: Police discover US$10.5M of heroin in boxes of fruit and nuts

June 02 , 2020

British police have discovered heroin said to be worth more than £8.5m (US$10.5m) stashed in boxes of fruit and nuts at Heathrow Airport, the BBC reported.

Border Force officers found 170kg (375 pounds) of the drug hidden in envelopes concealed in the walls of a consignment containing 630 boxes on May 21.

Two men, aged 36 and 51, were arrested near Bradford on suspicion of importing class A drugs the following day, and a third was held in Birmingham on May 23.

They have all been released under investigation.

You might also be interested in


U.S.: Fresh produce growth holds at 17% in week en ...
U.S. authorizes fresh citrus imports from China ...
Costa Rican pineapple exports drop following weath ...
China's fruit farmers hurt by lockdown losses ...
Chilean fruit exports to U.S. drop 10% ...
U.S.: Fresh produce retail sales up by nearly a qu ...
Kroger sees 30% sales surge ...
Agronometrics in Charts: A snapshot of Chilean sto ...
San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 22316318 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands