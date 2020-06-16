Clementines fetch higher prices in the U.S. - FreshFruitPortal.com

In this installment of the 'In Charts' series, Cristian Crespo of Agronometrics illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

This week we're going to take a look at the volumes and average prices of clementines in the U.S. market.

It appears that the heavy supplies of clementines over the last few weeks have not had a big impact on prices, amid a firm and high demand for this fruit that's likely driven in part by the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, last week the Chilean Citrus Committee said that its clementines were meeting with "strong market demand".

In week 23, the average price of clementines in the U.S. was $2.45 per kilo, which is 10% higher year-on-year.

Prices of clementines in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics . Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

This price increase has come despite a volumes of 8.4m metric tons (MT) - a massive 84% up on last year and the highest in the last five years by the same date.

Chile was by far the main supplier, providing 95% of the volumes.

Historical volumes of clementines in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics . Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

