Peru: Rapsberry and turmeric import PRAs released- FreshFruitPortal.com

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is welcoming comments on proposed imports of fresh raspberries and turmeric from Peru.

Following Peru's request for market access with the two commodities, APHIS has prepared Pest Risk Assessments for imports of both items. It is accepting comments until July 29.

The specific species of raspberry under consideration are Rubus idaeus, R. neglectus, and R. occidentalis. The only quarantined pest APHIS identified associated with raspberry shipments is the Wiedemann anthropod (Ceratitis capitata).

Not potential pests were identified for turmeric imports.

To view the assessments or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/ plant-health/risk-assessment- consultation .

Mexico is almost the sole foreign supplier of fresh raspberries to the U.S. market, shipping the highest volumes between October and May. It is unlikely Peru would be able to ship significant volumes of the fruit to such a distant market.

Prices of raspberries have gradually been declining in the U.S.

India is by far the biggest supplier of turmeric to the U.S. market.