Chiquita to stop shipping bananas from Honduras in favor of Guatemala - report - FreshFruitPortal.com

Banana multinational Chiquita Brands is due to stop shipping bananas from Honduras in favor of neighboring Guatemala, according to local media.

The company reportedly announced that from June 30 it will stop using Puerto Cortés, instead trucking the fruit across the border to Puerto Barrios, Honduran news site Tiempo reports.

The decision was reportedly made before the Covid-19 pandemic, and Chiquita had already begun shipping Honduran bananas from the Guatemalan port.

The move reportedly relates to the Guatemalan Government's move allowing Chiquita to operate its own dock in the port for banana exports, which is more economical for the company.

From July, Chiquita will only maintain administrative offices in Honduras in La Lima and San Pedro Sula.