Europe: Kloosterboer starts construction of Cool Port II in Rotterdam - FreshFruitPortal.com

Kloosterboer will begin the construction of a new fully automated high-bay cold-storage facility with a capacity of 60,000 pallets at City Terminal Rotterdam.

The building is expected to be finished by January of 2022.

Two years after the realization of Kloosterboer Cool Port I, an ultra-modern fruit terminal that offers a combination of cool and cold storage capacity, the company is now developing an automated high-rise cold-storage warehouse at City Terminal Rotterdam.

Pallets will be brought in on self-unloading or conventional trucks and are then automatically taken from the shipping hall via conveyor belts, turntables and sluices to the cold-storage facility, where cranes will automatically place the pallets in their designed position.

Sustainability is a key concern for Kloosterboer. The high-rise cold-storage warehouse is 35-45% more energy efficient than a conventional cold-storage facility.

The forty-meter-tall building will be constructed in accordance with the high BREEAM requirements.

Kloosterboer intends to install approximately 2,700 solar panels on the building's roof. Together with the existing solar panel installation at Cool Port I, which consists of 11,000 solar panels, this makes Kloosterboer one of the leading companies in the port of Rotterdam when it comes to generating solar power for in-house use.

Launching customer is Lamb Weston / Meijer, one of the biggest producers of frozen potato products. The company has selected Kloosterboer as its logistics service provider to handle export products via the port of Rotterdam.

In the future, the products made by Lamb Weston / Meijer will be delivered to Cool Port II, among other places, from the company's various production facilities throughout the Netherlands. From there, they will be loaded into containers, which are then transported by barge to the container terminals on the Maasvlakte-Rotterdam for further export.

The construction of Cool Port II still leaves Kloosterboer with ample space for the next phase; Cool Port III.