Oppy begins Oceanside Pole tomato summer harvest - FreshFruitPortal.com

Oppy is beginning its season for Oceanside Pole label roma and round tomatoes, with harvest underway and volume expected to peak in September and October.

The fresh produce grower-marketer-distributor ships the tomatoes to retail and foodservice companies across the U.S and Canada from Oceanside, California.

Oceanside is the only large-scale pole growing operation remaining in California, a methodology which assures high-quality product that is allowed to naturally ripen on the vine, Oppy says.

“There are many retailers that can get their tomatoes elsewhere but choose Oceanside Pole for their incomparable brix, robust flavor, and clean slicing texture achieved through this unique growing method,” Oppy’s Senior Sales Representative James Galindo said.

“Not only is their quality truly one-of-a-kind, but we can also ship specific color and size requirements to suit varying customer needs.”

Oceanside Pole packs in 22-pound two layers, 25-pound volume fill, and 15-pound single layer and RPCs, allowing for flexibility.

Oppy says its central location means that packing, shipping and delivering to customers takes just 24 hours.

Another point of pride behind the Oceanside Pole brand is a dedication to supporting the local community. The farm is close to Camp Pendleton, one of the largest Marine Corps bases in the U.S., and Oceanside Pole have actively helped and hired many military veterans over the years.