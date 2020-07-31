Ecuador goldenberry sector sets sights on UK in expansion - FreshFruitPortal.com

Ecuador's fruit industry body and the country's trade authority in the United Kingdom, Pro Ecuador, announced Wednesday that it is actively pursuing new markets across the UK and other European countries for its goldenberries.

In the past three years, Ecuador has exported US$87.1m worth of exotic fruit - including goldenberries - to the European Union.

Of that, fresh and dried goldenberries made up $2.2m. UK is a significant market for the fruit, $500,000 of dried goldenberries were sent to the UK in recent years.

The move for Ecuador's golden berry sector means increased exports to the region, a part of the country's ongoing efforts to expand its goldenberry business.

Leading goldenberry suppliers Terrafertil and Golden Sweet Spirit already export to Germany, Spain, France and the Netherlands.

Targeting specific clients in the UK, Pro Ecuador's Trade Commissioner Juan Carlos Yépez Franco said in a statement that the industry sees "considerable potential in the UK, as well as opportunities across the EU, for both fresh and dried goldenberries from Ecuador.

"Between May and July this year, Pro Ecuador hosted no less than five virtual B2B business events, during which 26 UK buyers expressed their intention to purchase over $1.5m worth of Ecuadorian fruit,".

Tropical fruits from Ecuador have found footholds in the UK market and have strengthened ties with UK clients despite the unprecedented nature of the pademic