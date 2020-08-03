China requires regular Covid-19 testing at wholesale markets - FreshFruitPortal.com

New orders from China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday have asked local authorities to have regular Covid-19 testing at wholesale markets, according to Reuters.

The effort to control the spread of the pandemic, the country's health authority says this step means that monitoring of the virus will be increased in markets and neighboring areas.

Guidelines detail that after Beijing reported a cluster of new Covid-19 cases in early June that was found to be spread in one of the city's major wholesale markets, the capital made the decision to tighten virus control.

Now, stands selling frozen and refrigerated meats and seafood or that are in closed spaces will be of particular import to testing efforts.

Objects like knives, workers' clothing surfaces, freezers, meats and seafood itself, restrooms, garbage trucks and offices will be tested, said the NHC publication.