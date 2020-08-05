Citrosol launches "most progressive" website in sector - FreshFruitPortal.com

Citrosol launches "most progressive" website in sector

August 05 , 2020
PRESS RELEASE

A new innovative design for Citrosol's website allows viewers simple, intuitive navigation of key post-harvest information.

The post-harvest solutions company is striving to be a leader in connecting clients and sector professionals worldwide.

It announced that the website launch includes digital formatting the "reflects the increasing importance that non-physical communication has gained," with solutions tailored to specific kinds of fruit.

For instance, innovation developments include access to a new menu that shows the company's integral solutions targeted for individual fruits.

Via this centralized menu, the user can see a personalized route from solutions for citrus to stone fruit, veggies, and other categories.

Within each of these sections is information on initial treatment, online treatment, hygienic washing, preservation, cleaning and disinfection and transport, according to Citrosol's press statement.

"A corporate website is the greatest online strategy tool for any company and we are clear that our strategies, actions and objectives must be aimed at benefiting our clients

The versatile website adapts to all mobile, tablet and laptop desktops.

To learn more, visit Citrosol's website.

