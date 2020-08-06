Naturipe annouces plans for Colombian avocados - FreshFruitPortal.com

Naturipe has announced the expansion of its global footprint of avocados with its first season distributing Colombia avocados in the U.S. marketplace.

The company, a year-round grower-supplier of avocados and berries, says Colombia will contribute to the supply growth of avocados worldwide.

Naturipe is also increasing the Colombian industry with "significant growing operations".

“In Colombia, we are executing a plan to have more than 2,500 acres of avocados farms in the next three years, mainly in the area of Caldas, Quindio and Antioquia to secure nearly year-round production of avocados from Colombia,” said Andres Carvallo, Board Chairman for Naturipe Avocado Farms.

“We have already planted 500 acres and have a global export business from Colombia of more than 6 million pounds. We expect our Colombian export business to grow to 45 million pounds annually in five years.”

Andrew Bruno, President of Naturipe Avocado Farms, says the company's farms are located at various altitudes, ranging from 5,500 to 8,200 feet above sea level.

"This will give us a wider production window from October to March for our main harvest and from May to August for our secondary harvest,” he said.

“This allows us to provide our clients with quality, fresh fruit for 10 months of the year from Colombia.”

Colombia gained access to the U.S. avocado market in August 2017.

While volumes from the country in the U.S. market have been limited since then, it is expected to grow substantially as a supply origin over the coming years.