Two key events in Chile moved to April 2021 - FreshFruitPortal.com

April 2021 will be a key month for the horticultural industry, with two world-class events set to take place in Chile in the same week.

The two single-day events are the inaugural Agricultural Water Summit – a pioneering seminar addressing the water crisis in Chile and the rest of the world – and the third annual edition of the Global Cherry Summit, the most important event in the global cherry industry.

The conferences, which were rescheduled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed by the Chilean Government, will take place in the Hotel Monticello Conference Center in San Francisco de Mostazal. The Agricultural Water Summit will be held on April 20, 2021, followed by the Global Cherry Summit on April 22.

As the two events are just two days apart, the new dates will provide an excellent opportunity for attendees to participate in both in the same trip, facilitating the participation of key industry actors from all around the world.

In addition, it will be a great opportunity to share ideas between the sectors, which will help them to come up with unique solutions to common challenges.

In the case of the Global Cherry Summit, these dates will also allow the industry to analyze the 2020/21 season. During the event, essential information will be provided to help attendees take full advantage of the fantastic growth the global cherry industry is enjoying.

During the day there will be numerous informative talks about international trade, emerging markets, new business opportunities, marketing strategies and logistical developments, as well as ample networking opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Agricultural Water Summit will be the meeting point for the industry to address the water crisis in agriculture around the world. During the event, key issues regarding the crisis will be addressed, with an emphasis on the situation in Chile. Important topics will include the application of new technologies, the optimization of current irrigation systems, and the efficient use of water.

Learning, innovation and collaboration will be key in the search for new solutions and technologies for the management, preservation, and reuse of water in agriculture.

