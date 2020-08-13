Cocaine in Ecuadorian banana shipment - FreshFruitPortal.com

Dutch police find cocaine worth €56M in Ecuadorian banana shipment

August 13 , 2020

Approximately 56 million euros in cocaine was found hidden in a shipment of bananas. It was at least the fifth time this year that a banana delivery that originated in Ecuador was found to be concealing a large quantity of cocaine. 

A 29-year-old man from The Hague was arrested in connection with the new case. The sea container used to ship the fruit was on a ship that had departed from Ecuador and then arrived at the Rotterdam port on August 4. It was inspected the day it arrived.

Investigators from the hit-and-run cargo team in Rotterdam found 743 kilograms of cocaine in the container upon its arrival, the public prosecutor said in a statement. The drugs were destroyed by investigators.

It was not clear why the man from The Hague was arrested, or how investigators caught him. He was arraigned on August 8, and remanded into custody for two weeks while the investigation into the case continues.

The hit-and-run cargo team is made up of staff from the Customs office, Port Police, Public Prosecution Service and the financial crimes inspectorate FIOD.

You might also be interested in


Chiquita to stop shipping bananas from Honduras in ...
Ecuador's banana exports jumped 11% through May ...
LatAm banana associations slam new Rainforest Alli ...
Filipino banana exports could slide by 40% this ye ...
Rotterdam police seize two tons of cocaine hidden ...
Philippines to be world's second-largest banana ex ...
Boragen and Dole team up to develop boron-based Si ...
Ecuadorian banana sector is fulfilling its contrac ...
San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 22316318 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands