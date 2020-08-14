Hazel launches CA technology for Apples - FreshFruitPortal.com

Hazel Technologies Inc., a developer of new technologies to protect quality in the produce supply chain and fight food waste, has announced the launch of Hazel CA, a new technology designed for growers and packers of apples to protect quality in cold storage following harvest.

The technology will be available to apple packers this coming season, following positive initial results last season.

Fresh apples are often placed in long-term cold storage following harvest in the late summer and early fall months. The Hazel® CA technology works by controlling the respiration rate and ethylene production of apples in cold storage.

Unlike many solutions on the market for protecting apple quality in storage, Hazel CA features an easy to use self-application model, meaning apple packers have the freedom to use the technology without a technician present.

In commercial trials, the technology has shown promising results.

"Our QC and pack-out data from long-term storage rooms following the use of Hazel® CA was impressive last season," commented Milt Fuehrer, CEO of Belding, MI based Belleharvest Sales.

"At Belleharvest we have a track record of embracing innovations such as Hazel CA in order to provide the highest quality product to our customers and the end consumer."

Belleharvest is the second largest marketer of apples in the state of Michigan, selling over 3 million bushels of fresh apples per year from over 150 independent growers.

According to the USDA, Michigan is the third-largest apple-growing state in the U.S., producing over 1 billion total pounds of apples each year on average.

"We are proud to continue to offer new technologies to the apple industry, one of the largest and most important fresh produce categories globally," said Aidan Mouat, CEO of Hazel Technologies, Inc.

"Hazel CA is one of multiple new technology offerings we will be launching for our customers in the apple category this year."