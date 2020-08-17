Fyffes distribution center hit by Covid-19 outbreak - FreshFruitPortal.com

August 17 , 2020

Nearly 200 members of staff at banana supplier Fyffes are to be tested for coronavirus after an outbreak among 10 workers.

All staff at the company's distribution center in Coventry will be tested as a "precaution", the city council said.

Liz Gaulton, from public health at the council, said measures put in place by the business mean they are "happy" for business to continue.

Fyffes said the safety of workers was their "number one priority".

Ms Gaulton said: "Fyffes have been open and cooperative with us and have followed our advice and guidance in how to deal with this unfortunate situation.

"We have advised that all 186-staff at the centre are tested as a precaution and the measures that have been implemented mean we are happy for the business to continue to open as normal at this time."

A spokesman for Fyffes said: "The safety of all our workers is our number one priority and a number of actions to tackle this outbreak have been agreed and are currently being implemented."

