Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet announces Michael Walsh SR to step down - FreshFruitPortal.com

Leading produce marketer Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet has announced Michael Walsh SR will be retiring at the end of this month.

Walsh joined the company as an Account Executive and brought a wealth of knowledge with him, the company said.

“Michael has had a stellar sales career at Seald Sweet and it has been an honor having had him as part of our team. We are proud that he elected to finish his career at Seald Sweet, and only wish him the best” stated Mayda Sotomayor, Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet CEO.

Walsh didn’t only make a positive impact at Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet, he has been involved in the produce industry for nearly 44 years with his career starting in the Philadelphia produce market (Procacci Brothers).

He turned that experience into managing a few well-respected grape, stone fruit and citrus companies (Unifrutti, Oppenheimer, Chiquita, Del Monte Fresh).

“Seald Sweet has a great group of people, a nice mix of commodities, and a deep history in marketing fresh produce from around the world, I truly enjoyed my time working with them. Their global reach on sourcing is compelling,” Walsh said.

After his vast career, Walsh plans to enjoy his family, especially his grandkids.