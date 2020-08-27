Mission Produce announces staff promotion - FreshFruitPortal.com

Mission Produce has announced the promotion of Stephen Fink to Vice President of North American Sales.

Fink’s new executive responsibilities include overseeing the company's retail, foodservice, and wholesale sales strategies throughout North America.

He will also manage a professional sales team plus support staff and provide top-level leadership to maximize business results.

“Stephen is a trusted strategist, confident leader, and keen industry expert,” said Ross Wileman, Mission Produce Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“Mission recognizes employees for their leadership and dedication and this promotion reflects that. Stephen has made invaluable contributions to our domestic sales division, and his background and skills will help further build our retail, foodservice, and wholesale businesses.”

“I’m excited to assume this opportunity during a pivotal stage of category growth in the United States and beyond,” said Stephen Fink, Mission Produce Vice President of North American Sales.

“We have a strong sales team, and I am looking forward to reinforcing Mission’s commitment to servicing customers and maintaining a market lead position.”

Fink joined Mission in 2012 and quickly rose to positions of increasing responsibility. In his tenure at the company, he has held management roles in inventory and sales and most recently served as the Sr. Director of Sales.