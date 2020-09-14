Ukrainian authorities find cocaine hidden in banana reefer - FreshFruitPortal.com

Ukrainian authorities recently intercepted a drug delivery attempt of nearly 112 kilograms of cocaine, hidden in a freight container filled with bananas that came from Ecuador, local media reports.

The illicit cargo, discovered at the Pivdennyi Port in Odesa is believed to be the drug bust in Ukraine so far this year.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated on its website on Sept. 9 that they discovered 100 packages of drugs that are cumulatively worth $17 million.

This is not the first large cocaine contraband to arrive in Odesa from overseas since the start of the year.

At least three times in 2020, the authorities reported that they busted cocaine supplies in the same port. Each time cocaine was found in banana containers that arrived from South American countries.

Similar packages were previously found three times this year: in February, May, and August, with the drugs also hidden among bananas in the May bust.

In May, officers found 45 packages of cocaine, marked with cartoon character Minion. Over 53 kilograms of narcotics also came from Ecuador in a container hidden among bananas and the packages were wrapped in lead packaging to reduce the likelihood of scanners or service dogs detecting them.