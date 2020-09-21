Oppy makes two key promotions - FreshFruitPortal.com

As Oppy continues to expand its supply and international reach, Ray Reed and Andres Ribalta have been promoted to new positions in line with the company’s strategic growth journey.

“Oppy’s plans for the coming years target growth in local and international markets, and the latest promotions of Ray Reed and Andres Ribalta, proven company veterans who bring unrivaled experience, expertise and vision, will enable us to accomplish just that,” Oppy’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Grant said.

“As Oppy continues to grow and strengthen its fundamental focus, it becomes imperative to ensure that the right people are in the right places within the organization.”

Effective October 1, Reed, who has served as Oppy’s general manager for Chile since the mid-2000s, will focus on expanding and strengthening sources of supply in his new position as director of global procurement, based in Oppy’s California offices. Reed will take on a leadership role in the crucial function of securing new partners, as well as maintaining and nurturing relations with Oppy’s extensive supply base.

Thanks to the international purview of his new position, Reed will help drive category growth for the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce, bringing his many years of expertise in grower relations to the forefront. His new role is collaborative at its core, and will involve working closely with Oppy’s grower relations teams in the U.S., Mexico, Chile, Peru and other partners in global markets.

Ribalta, formerly head of Oppy categories in Chile, will fill Reed’s previous position as the new general manager of its Chilean office, and reporting to Vice President of South American Operations Eric Coty. Ribalta’s two principal responsibilities include procuring fresh produce for sale in North America, as well as overseeing Oppy’s robust Chilean export business, which currently supplies markets around the world including Asia, Europe, North and South America.

“With extensive knowledge of Oppy’s Chilean-based business and of our grower relations team, Andres, who joined Oppy in 2011, is the ideal candidate to succeed Ray,” Oppy’s Vice President of South American Operations Eric Coty said. “We look forward to the enthusiasm that Andres will bring to this role, and the added momentum he will bring to the team as a whole.”