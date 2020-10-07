Fresh-cut fruits sold at Walmart recalled over listeria fears - FreshFruitPortal.com

Several types of fresh-cut fruit sold at Walmart stores in nine states are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.

In a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website on Saturday, Country Fresh expanded its voluntary recall issued the day before to include various containers of Freshness Guaranteed-brand cut or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart.

"The recall is a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes detected on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed," Country Fresh said in the recall notice. "FDA discovered these findings during a recent inspection."

The “best if used by” dates between Oct. 3 and 11, the notice says, noting there have been no reported illnesses from the products to date.