AgriPlace Chain grows rapidly across Europe - FreshFruitPortal.com

By AgriPlace

AgriPlace Chain has announced that the use of its system is growing rapidly throughout Europe. Daniel Mateo Aguirre, Business Development Manager of AgriPlace Chain, said: “In the first 6 months of 2020, more than 20 agricultural companies began to make full use of the system. We are also seeing the number of companies registering for free grow rapidly on the platform, ensuring that agriculture companies worldwide can easily collect and share information.”

The world of quality in produce is changing rapidly

In the past decade the requirements of consumers, retailers and certifiers around quality, sustainability and social aspects of produce have grown dramatically. In addition, these requirements have become more diverse - what is accepted by one customer is rejected by another.

More work and greater risks

The process of keeping track of all the needed quality information for audits and ensuring that every product meets the requirements of customers has become more challenging and costly. Furthermore, clients are increasingly requesting that supply chain information and auditors are becoming stricter in checking whether all documentation is in order.

Growing awareness

We see such a rapidly growing awareness in produce companies that the manual way of managing this process with excel sheets, emails and SharePoint is becoming obsolete. Furthermore, we are increasingly hearing stories where product is allocated that is not compliant with quality requirements.

Why do produce companies join AgriPlace Chain?

We have built AgriPlace Chain specifically for companies in produce to reduce the work involved in collecting and sharing information for all the supply chain members in the industry. Therefore, we constantly improve the product together with our clients in produce to make it even easier to manage quality in their supply chain. One example of this is the connection with the GLOBALG.A.P. database - once a GGN is introduced, the system ensures GLOBALG.A.P. information to always be up to date.

Who is using AgriPlace Chain?

Since the launch in the end of 2019 we have had many forward-facing companies join us, ranging from large to small. Some names include the Best Fresh Group, Fruitmasters, Jaguar Fresh and BerryWorld.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Mateo

Correo: daniel.mateo@agriplace.com

Teléfono: +346 646 70 88 47