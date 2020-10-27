Peruvian avocado exports expected to grow by 10% next year - FreshFruitPortal.com

Peru's peak avocado body Prohass reportedly expects that Hass exports could grow by around 10% next year, local website Agraria reports.

If that turns out to be the case, exports in 2021 would rise to around 400,000 metric tons (MT), up from the 365,000MT exported this year.

The figure achieved in 2020 marked a 26% increase from the previous year, which itself was a 15% decline.

The increase this year is due to new orchards coming into production and maturing, spurred on by international demand and new markets opening up for Peru.

In 2020 around 2,000 hectares of production were added onto the 32,000 already planted, and more are expected to be planted next year.

The new hectares are concentrated in the north of the country, in the Olmos Irrigation project.

Prohass President Daniel Bustamante said: "This project has allowed us to expand the export window, as fruit is harvest a little earlier than in the traditional growing areas."

Prices on average were reportedly 15% lower year-on-year during 2020 for Peruvian avocados, coming in at US$1.80 FOB per kilo.