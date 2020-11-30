Baby spinach recalled in Canada due to Salmonella

November 30 , 2020

Canadian company Vegpro International is recalling its Fresh Attitude brand baby spinach due to possible salmonella contamination.

A recall notice posted on Nov. 26 by the  Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said the recall was triggered by the Quebec-based company.  The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. 

As of Nov. 28, the CFIA reported no illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products.

A Nov. 28 update to the recall notice said the recalled product may be distributed in New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and other Atlantic provinces.

The recalled products have weights of 312 grams and 142 grams.

The CFIA is verifying that the industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

