Del Monte gifts banana and pineapple scented wrapping paper

Del Monte Fresh Produce is providing its consumers with a limited-time offer this holiday season - banana and pineapple scented wrapping paper.

In December, the North American produce marketer and distributor is giving away the holiday-themed paper which is scented to resemble the smell of the company’s two most popular products.

The paper’s design features “colorful and festive nondenominational graphics from Fresh Del Monte Fresh, inspired by each fruit product’s new holiday tag and sticker design”.

According to Pablo Rivero, vice president of marketing for Del Monte, the wrapping paper is a way to provide a cheerful element to this year's celebrations.

“We know the holiday season will be a bit different for many this year,” he said. “So we are excited to offer a way for our consumers to brighten up their Decembers with this fun, interactive scented wrapping paper. We think of our consumers like family, and being a part of their holiday traditions is something we’ve always been proud of. Helping them wrap their gifts to match their favorite fruits this year is the cherry on top for our brand. "

Those interested in taking advantage of the offer are instructed to send an email to fun@freshdelmonte.com to claim their sheets. Only U.S residents are eligible for the offer as U.S. based home address will be needed for shipping.

Additionally, as there is a limited amount of wrapping paper available, it will only be available while supplies last, operating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Holiday-inspired Fresh Del Monte tags and stickers, which have been updated for the season, will also be available to consumers during the holiday season.