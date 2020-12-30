Highlights from the third quarter of 2020 - FreshFruitPortal.com

As we prepare for 2021, FreshFruitPortal.com invites you to check out some of the highlights from 2020!

The editorial team would also like to take this opportunity to wish you an excellent end of the year and happy holidays!

Please find below some of our most popular stories from July to September this year.

The aim was for the treatment to provide relief for those infected with the virus and limit its spread.

The decision, which was taken unilaterally, apples to oranges, mandarins, lemons and grapefruit until April 31, 2021.

Marc Marier, 42, of Napierville, Illinois, was reportedly sentenced in a San Jose federal courtroom to 29 months in prison after pleading guilty in June to wire fraud and money laundering.

California headquartered avocado company Mission Produce in September filed for an initial public offering with plans to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "AVO".

A mystery kiwifruit vine disease has been spreading through Italy and is expected to result in national production declines.

Scientists at California's University of Riverside (UCR) found what they described as "the first substance capable of controlling citrus greening disease".