Peruvian grape exports started season with 11% growth

Peruvian table grape exports started off strong this year even though there has been continuing concern about the potential unrest in production areas, according to ADEX.

Data from the country’s Exporters’ Association shows that exports during October, the season’s opening month, rose by 11% year-on-year to US$80 million.

Table grapes were in third place for total agricultural exports from Peru, only surpassed by avocados and blueberries, data shows.

From January to October, shipments amounted to $546 million, presenting a growth of 23% year-on-year. The Ica region, which is the first producing region, led foreign grape sales totaling $324 million.

However, there is some unease due to the agricultural protests in the Ica region that affected transit throughout December.

While production continues to do well in this region, the association warned about the potential impact due to the protests and road blockages.

The effects would be reflected in the amounts of grapes and other agro-industrial products, according to ADEX.

“Every day that there are protests, it prevents the shipment of about 200 containers of agricultural products, representing a loss of about $10 million per day. Let us remember that each container that stops moving has a value of about $50,000 on average,” the association said.

Other northern grape-producing regions in October were Piura which increased its shipments by 16.6%; Lambayeque, which fell by 2.4%; and La Libertad which also suffered a loss of 16.3%.

Between January and October, Peruvian grape exports arrived at 48 destinations, with the U.S. as the main market, growing by 40.93% to $242.191 million.

The Netherlands followed in second place, increasing 14.53%, with Hong Kong, Mexico and China following.

The top ten was completed by the UK, Spain, Colombia, South Korea and Canada.

The most exported variety is the Red Globe, followed by Sweet Globe, Sugraone, Crimson Thompson, among others.