USITC to investigate the effects of cucumber and squash imports

The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) is seeking input for two new general factfinding investigations on the effects of imported cucumbers and squashes on the U.S. market.

The investigations, Cucumbers: Effect of Imports on U.S. Seasonal Markets, with a Focus on the U.S. Southeast, and Squash: Effect of Imports on U.S. Seasonal Markets, with a Focus on the U.S. Southeast, were requested by the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) in a letter received on Dec. 7, 2020.

As requested, the USITC will examine the effect of imports on the domestic seasonal markets of cucumbers and squash in separate but concurrent investigations and produce two separate reports.

The reports will provide descriptions of the effects of imports on the domestic seasonal markets of the products in question, with particular focus on production and the competitiveness of cucumbers and squash grown in the Southeastern United States.

They will also provide information on recent trends in trade in these products between the United States and its trading partners, including information on seasonal patterns of trade.

In addition, they will give descriptions of monthly price trends for these products in the United States, including an analysis and comparison of the prices of domestically produced and imported products in the U.S. market, with a focus on the 2015-2020 time period.

The USITC expects to transmit both of its reports to the USTR no later than Dec. 7, 2021.

The USITC will hold a public hearing in connection with the investigations at 9:30a.m. on April 8, 2021. Because COVID-19 mitigation measures are in effect, the public hearing will be held via the WebEx videoconference platform.

Requests to appear at the hearing should be filed no later than 5:15 p.m. on March 25, 2021, with the Secretary, U.S. International Trade Commission, 500 E Street SW, Washington, DC 20436.

The USITC also welcomes written submissions for the record. Written submissions should be addressed to the Secretary of the Commission and should be submitted no later than 5:15 p.m. on April 27, 2021. All written submissions, except for confidential business information, will be available for public inspection.