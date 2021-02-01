TOMRA Food announces new organization - FreshFruitPortal.com

Press Release

TOMRA Food announced today its new organization focused on two business areas, Fresh Food and Processed Food. This change creates a powerful organization, unique in the world, which brings together the most extensive technology portfolio, the widest array of Research & Development skills, and the strongest global footprint in the sector.

With the new organization, TOMRA Food announced the following appointments: Ken Moynihan is CEO TOMRA Processed Food, the global leader in sorting potatoes, nuts, vegetables, and dried fruit. Ken brings more than 15 years of experience in technology and executive leadership roles, most recently as the CEO of Compac, the global leader in fresh fruit sorting technology acquired by TOMRA in 2017.

Ken is driven by seeing technology transform the global food supply chain and brings his international management experience with a market-led technology approach to the broader food industry. Born in Ireland, Ken has lived and worked in South Africa, the USA, and New Zealand, and will now be sharing his time between the USA and Belgium.

Geoff Furniss is CEO TOMRA Fresh Food, the global leader for turnkey packhouse solutions in fresh fruits and vegetables, such as apples, citrus, avocados, stonefruit, cherries, and blueberries. This business area will integrate BBC Technologies' and Compac's portfolios and expertise.

Geoff has been working in technology for over 25 years with executive leadership roles in Ag Tech for the past 16 years. Geoff is driven by innovating customer-led solutions that support a high-quality product that meets end-consumer requirements.

Ashley Hunter, who has been leading the processed food segment, will retire on January 31st, 2021, after a long career within the company. He successfully led the first stage of integration, which TOMRA Food is taking forward with this new organization

Michel Picandet, Executive Vice President and Head of TOMRA Food, stated: "First of all, I would like to thank Ashley for his invaluable contribution to our company bringing a wealth of experience in the industry. Going forward, I am confident that Ken and Geoff will successfully consolidate our leading position in the processed food sector and further grow our well-established business in the fresh food market. "

"Compac and BBC Technologies join forces within the Fresh Business area built on strong partnerships that we will continue to develop. The new organization will allow us to build on our strengths, push the boundaries of innovation, and remain the global leader of our customers' choice. With its an enhanced go-to-market approach, our new setup will facilitate our efforts in striving to lead with excellence for our people and our customers. "

ABOUT TOMRA FOOD

TOMRA Food designs and manufactures sensor-based sorting machines and integrated post-harvest solutions for the food industry, using the world's most advanced grading, sorting, peeling, and analytical technology.

Over 8,000 units are installed at food growers, packers, and processors worldwide for fruits, nuts, vegetables, potato products, grains and seeds, dried fruit, meat, and seafood. The company's mission is to enable its customers to improve returns, gain operational efficiencies, and ensure a safe food supply via smart, useable technologies. To achieve this, TOMRA Food operates centers of excellence, regional offices, and manufacturing locations within the United States, Europe, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australasia.

TOMRA Food is a member of the TOMRA Group founded in 1972 that began with the design, manufacture, and sale of reverse vending machines (RVMs) for automated collection of used beverage containers. Today TOMRA provides technology-led solutions that enable the circular economy with advanced collection and sorting systems that optimize resource recovery and minimize waste in the food, recycling, and mining industries.

TOMRA has ~ 100,000 installations in over 80 markets worldwide and had total revenues of ~ 9.3 billion NOK in 2019. The Group employs ~ 4,500 globally and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: TOM). For further information about TOMRA, please see www.tomra.com