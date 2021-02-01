Total Produce UK's sites complete transition to renewable energy

Ireland-based fresh produce supplier Total Produce says the group’s entire UK operations have completed the transition to 100% ‘Deep Green’ renewable electric energy sources to power its business units.

This transition completed on Feb. 1 applies to 24 units in all; eighteen in England, three in Scotland and three in Wales, including Central Distribution Centres, production facilities, regional depots and TPUK’s Head Office in Liverpool.

Part of “Vision 20/25”, Total Produce’s company-wide initiative dedicated to measuring and reducing carbon consumption throughout the group internationally, which has delivered an 18% reduction in group carbon emissions since 2018, this transition is expected to deliver a 20% reduction in TPUK’s Co 2 emissions throughout 2021 and beyond.

The adoption of renewable energy in the UK follows the transition to green energy by 24 sites in Ireland in 2019, the launch in December of the group’s sustainability website and Total Produce Ireland’s success in becoming the only Irish fruit company to secure the coveted Origin Green Gold standard in November 2020.

Speaking of the transition to renewable energy, Francis McKernan, Regional Managing Director of Total Produce UK & Ireland, notes: “In Total Produce, we are 100% committed to becoming an ever more sustainable business.

"In completing our transition to renewable electric power across our U.K. operations we’re building on sustainability initiatives underway right across our group and demonstrating our determination to lead our industry in the responsible marketing of the finest fresh produce from close to home and around the world."