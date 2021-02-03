Timorex Act biofungicide now registered in Mexico with Syngenta as exclusive distributor - FreshFruitPortal.com

Press Release

STK bio-ag technologies, Israel’s innovative leader in botanical-based organic and hybrid solutions for sustainable agriculture and aquaculture, announces that Timorex® Act organic bio fungicide is now registered throughout Mexico, with Syngenta as the exclusive distributor.

Timorex® Act is based on a botanical extract of the tea tree plant. A purely organic formulation, certified by OMRI and Ecocert, Timorex® Act is highly effective against a broad spectrum of plant diseases in a variety of fruit and vegetable crops, including anthracnose, powdery mildew, early blight, botrytis, cencicilla, et al. Timorex® Act is also friendly to pollinators, such as bees, and has been endorsed by the Xerces Society of Invertebrate Conservation in its latest report. Moreover, Timorex® Act has no chemical residues whatsoever.

Timorex® Act’s mode of action is to find and rupture disease cells. This botanical-based bio fungicide is in Frac Group 46. “TIMOREX ACT has a unique activity against fungal plant pathogens”, explained Marco Tulio, STK Country Manager in Mexico. “This activity is a huge benefit to organic growers since there are not many products available to growers looking for biological certified products without compromising efficacy, as proven by the numerous trials performed in Mexico and in the USA.”

For example, the purely organic Timorex Act has proven to be as good as the chemical mixture of boscalid and pyraclostrobin in the vines trial in Mexico against botrytis and Erysiphe necator:



Timorex® Act has also been registered in the United States, including California and Florida, with distribution by Summit Agro. Registration efforts are also ongoing in various Latin American countries and in the EU.

In Mexico, Timorex Act complements the STK portfolio already used successfully by growers all over the country: Timorex Gold®, a botanical fungicide, and REGEV, the first foliar ‘hybrid’ fungicide.

About STK

Founded in 1994, STK is a bio-ag technology company developing botanical crop protection solutions that enhance the safety, yield, and quality of multiple crops.

STK helps growers deliver healthier and safer food to market. Our botanical and hybrid solutions are easily integrated into conventional spraying programs, helping to advance the Integrated Pest Management approach to crop production.

With activities and product registrations in over 30 countries, STK bio-ag technologies is an enabler in the sustainable agriculture movement, offering innovative crop solutions to growers globally.