Cold-chain goods major cause of infections, studies find

Studies into the clusters of Covid-19 cases in recent months show that contaminated cold-chain food products are the major cause of the outbreaks, highlighting the need for protection of workers associated with the industry, experts said.

"Research has indicated that the novel coronavirus can survive on cold-chain food and food packaging during long-distance shipping and may cause human infection, in particular to high-risk people such as dockworkers," said Liu Zhaoping, a researcher at the China National Center for Food Safety Risk Assessment.

"However, the likelihood of food-to-human transmission is considered lower than with other routes of transmission."

Investigations into the source of the outbreaks in cities across China, including Beijing and the port cities of Dalian, Liaoning province, and Qingdao, Shandong province, found many of them could be traced to workers at cold storage areas, seafood processing plants and markets selling imported frozen food products, he said.

In many areas, the RNA of the novel coronavirus has been detected on the surface of frozen food, including salmon, shrimp, beef and chicken, as well as their packaging. Most of them were imported from countries where the pandemic is still wreaking havoc, Liu said.

Meat and poultry processing facilities are more prone to outbreaks due to the cold and humid environment, where it's easier for workers to catch and transmit respiratory diseases.

Food products and their packaging are likely to be contaminated by droplets exhaled from virus carriers through actions such as breathing, coughing and talking.

Studies have shown that the novel coronavirus remains highly stable under freezing conditions, so it may survive cold-chain transportation.

Christopher Elliott, a professor of food safety at Queen's University in the United Kingdom, said: "There was a growing knowledge to suggest that the novel coronavirus could have a longer survival time at lower temperatures."

Covid-19 outbreaks in port cities such as Dalian and Tianjin were caused by harbor workers, who were infected after coming into contact with frozen food and packaging, he said.

"The isolation of a live virus in the Qingdao case study has further confirmed the transmissibility from food packaging to humans," he said.

The investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak in Qingdao for the first time isolated live samples of novel coronavirus taken from imported frozen seafood packaging, proving the possibility of virus transmission via frozen food, according to a study published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in October.

Source: www.china.org.cn