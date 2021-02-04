Del Monte opens restaurant in Miami - FreshFruitPortal.com

FRSHst, an innovative fresh and healthy dining experience from Fresh Del Monte Produce has just launched in Miami.

The multinational supplier says the concept has farmers at heart and demonstrates its own passion for fresh produce.

It is evident in the six delicious food and beverage categories that incorporate the highest quality, best ingredients, including bowls, beverages, coffee, sandwiches, grab and go, and bakery, it said.

“We want to create a bond with our consumers by putting them at the center of everything we do,” says Youssef Zakharia, president and Chief Operations Officer of Fresh Del Monte Produce.

“The launch of FRSHst cafes allows us to deliver to our consumers what is important to them: healthy, wholesome and convenient foods.”

The FRSHst menu offering invites guests to fully customize their fresh-to-order items. Customers can take a trip around the globe for breakfast, lunch or dinner with flavors that range from Asian to Mediterranean and Latin American.

Guests can also make each meal their own by adding signature toppings and sauces, or by pairing their food selection with a fresh, handmade smoothie, or a cup of freshly-brewed, craft roasted coffee.

“Our mission at FRSHst cafes is to provide an ingredient-first offering to our guests, so they may not only experience the freshest and most flavorful meals that we have to offer, but can also completely tailor each order to their liking and dietary needs,” says Wissam Baghdadi FRSHst Creator and Fresh Del Monte Produce F&B Director.

The new restaurant includes indoor and outdoor seating. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, FRSHst cafe looks forward to showcasing fresh offerings to Miami at its 241 Seville Ave, Coral Gables location. FRSHst menu offerings are also available on UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash.