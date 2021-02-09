Blue Whale partners with Inversiones VECS in Chile - FreshFruitPortal.com

Press Release

Blue Whale, France's largest apple exporter, has been developing its Southern Hemisphere fruit sourcing in recent years and is excited to announce its new partnership with Inversiones VECS to strengthen its sourcing and supply base.

Inversiones VECS, a Chilean company founded by two former executives of Hortifrut, San Clemente and T&G, was formed a few years ago and has experienced rapid growth in the purchasing of Chilean fruits for key international partners.

Pascal Marrocq, from Blue Whale, said: "We are delighted to take a new step towards our development in Chile, adding VECS as our new local representative. They will support us in commercial, logistical and administrative matters, being our link to local producers. They are great professionals and we share the same values, so it seemed natural for us to join forces to continue expanding our business in Chile. "

The objective of this association is to increase Blue Whale's counter-season sales offer from the Southern Hemisphere in order to continue supplying fresh products to its customers throughout the year. Initially, the focus will be on apples, grapes, kiwifruit, and pears.

In Chile, VECS will bring its in-depth sourcing knowledge and experience of the local market, ensuring compliance with the strict quality standards for which Blue Whale is known while strengthening the volume and range of products.

"With this new stage, we will continue to ensure quality and service to our customers in more than 70 countries, 12 months a year, with the best apples, pears, kiwifruit and grapes from Chile", Marrocq said.