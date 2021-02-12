Del Monte Fresh Produce offers employee vaccinations in Illinois

Del Monte Fresh Produce has announced a partnership with the Kankakee County Health Department in Illinois to make Covid-19 vaccinations available for all team members at its Kankakee facility, according to a press release.

This action comes as an effort to increase safety and secure vital employees in its food distribution network.

Vaccines have been available to all team members beginning February 5 and administered by the Jewel-Osco pharmacy on site.

“The health and safety of our team members is our top priority. We are grateful that we have the opportunity to provide the option of vaccines to our facility,” Morgan Tracy, General Manager for the Kankakee facility

“The cornerstone of our business approach is to be both innovative and proactive in promoting a safe work environment,” Tracy said.

The Kankakee County Health Department (KCHD) has been working alongside businesses like Fresh Del Monte on the vaccination campaign since vaccines first started shipping at the end of last year.

“Our aim is to vaccinate as many people as possible,” John Bevis, Administrator for KCHD said.

“That means focusing on essential workers. These team members fulfill an important role, not only in our own community but to all communities that businesses like Del Monte Fresh Produce supply.”

Jewel-Osco markets were selected as vaccine distribution sites because of its extensive presence throughout Kankakee and the greater Chicago metropolitan area.

Del Monte Fresh Produce is a nationwide supplier for Albertsons grocery stores, which is the parent company of Jewel-Osco. Employees will be receiving the Moderna vaccine, administered in two doses, four weeks apart, while supplies last.

KCHD is currently working with other businesses and organizations in the region to expand vaccination availability as supply allows.