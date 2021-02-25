U.S. shoppers buying more grapes - California Table Grape Commission

A new U.S. shopper survey has indicated increased purchase of fresh grapes in 2020 compared to the previous year.

The California Table Grape Commission released the results of a survey that gathered insights on purchase, consumption, and shopping behaviors among U.S. primary shoppers, ages 25 to 73.

It found that 46 percent of primary shoppers consider fresh grapes to be a staple in their household, up from 32 percent in 2019. Another 35 percent reported that grapes are often purchased in their households.

In addition, 57 percent of primary shoppers always or usually decide to purchase fresh grapes before going into the store, up from 42 percent in 2019.

The percentage of primary shoppers who report purchasing fresh grapes about once per week or more often increased slightly from 52 to 56.

The survey also found that 36 percent of primary shoppers have purchased fresh grapes via online ordering. 70 percent of those shoppers report they are very likely to continue to purchase fresh grapes via online ordering in the next 12 months; with another 28 percent somewhat likely.

Primary shoppers report that at $2.48 per pound, fresh grapes are priced reasonably; they are seen as a bargain at $1.59 and begin to seem too expensive at $3.74. Grapes are considered to be so inexpensive that product quality is a concern when priced at $0.84 per pound.

“Given the challenges of 2020, especially the challenges with grocery shopping during a pandemic, these research results are important,” said Kathleen Nave, president of the California Table Grape Commission.

“Primary shoppers are increasingly considering fresh grapes as a staple, confirmed by their increased planning tendencies and their increased purchasing frequency.”

The study used quotas and weighting to assure accurate reflection of U.S. Census figures for age, gender, geographic region, and race/ethnicity.