Sustainable 'Super banana' launched by Port International

Port International announced the launch of a new “super banana” to consumers in Belgium.

The new banana is both Fairtrade and organic banana as well as carbon neutral, the first of its kind in Belgium. It will be marketed toward consumers who “prefer their food to be healthy, environmentally friendly, and good for the producers”.

The first retailer to offer the bananas will be Delhaize, which has had Port International's BE CLIMATE carbon-neutral bananas available for purchase for over a year.

Carbon neutrality refers to a growing process that takes steps to reduce a crop’s carbon footprint with remaining CO2 emissions being compensated via CO2 offset projects. Port International invests in projects focused on reforestation and clean drinking water.

Bananas that are both Fairtrade and organic are likewise available in Belgian supermarkets. However, Port international’s banana will be the first in the country to combine both of these qualities with carbon neutrality.

“Fairtrade and organic certifications are essential parts of our DNA. We have been trading with both organic and Fairtrade bananas for over 20 years now, being pioneers in Europe,” said Karlsson Port of Port International.

“With BE CLIMATE, we want to take sustainability to the next level and protect the Earth that we all live on. In order to reduce climate change, we have to stop talking and act. We have a very long way to go but this is the beginning and with our super banana everyone can make a contribution.”

The new banana received the support of Fairtrade Belgium who praised the product’s combination as an important step for sustainability.

“Whilst CO2 neutrality is definitely an important step in the right direction, it is the combination with Fairtrade and organic that makes us go bananas,” says Nicolas Lambert, Director at Fairtrade Belgium.

“This banana combines a healthy climate and environment with social justice for producers. Fairtrade producers show that it is possible to produce bananas with a social and environmental impact thanks to the Fairtrade system

However, the organization also emphasized that this step is only a beginning.

“Although we welcome this new step towards sustainability in the banana sector, and we applaud the bold initiative by Port International and Delhaize, we believe that more efforts are needed to make sure that all bananas sold in Belgium abide by ambitious sustainability criteria.”