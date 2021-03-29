Sun Belle launches organic and conventional pomegranate arils program

Berry marketer Sun Belle has launched its 2021 pomegranate arils program with Peruvian-grown conventional and organic products.

The Green Belle organic and Sun Belle conventional 4.4-ounce cups are packed by Agricola Los Medanos, based in Ica.

The arils are extracted from just-ripe pomegranates in Los Medanos’ ultra-clean facility using technology including UV sanitation and are immediately packed in retail cups with peel and resealable lids with a tamper-proof outer ring seal, and air shipped to North America.

The company says it ensures freshness and longer shelf life through its 24/7 cold chain logistics operations. The pomegranate arils are the Wonderful variety and are available from late March through August.

It anticipates strong demand for arils, particularly as the TikTok phenomenon #naturescereal gains popularity among millions of viewers. “Nature’s Cereal” is a recipe that combines pomegranate arils, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and sliced strawberries with coconut water as a healthy breakfast alternative.

“Pomegranates are among the world’s most ancient fruits, always sought after for their taste and beauty," said Janice Honigberg, president of Sun Belle.

"The tiny red jewels are rich in vitamin C, K, B-6 and potassium. High in antioxidants and fiber but with a low-calorie count, pomegranate arils are a delicious ready-to-eat snack for health-conscious consumers. Sun Belle is pleased to offer such superb quality products through the spring and summer months.”

In addition to flats of 12 x 4.4. oz resealable organic and conventional cups, Sun Belle is distributing conventional arils in resealable 3 x 2 lb. bags and 6 x 1 lb. bags for foodservice, commissary, bakery and salad bar operations.

Sun Belle, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2021, was founded by Honigberg in Washington, DC and is the exclusive marketer of the Sun Belle and Green Belle brands.

In addition to arils, introduced in 2018, Sun Belle markets and distributes conventional and organic blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries; certified biodynamic organic cranberries and blueberries; golden berries, Black Mission figs and red currants; and greenhouse and specialty produce.

Sun Belle operates distribution and sales centers in Jessup, Maryland; Miami, Florida; Schiller Park, Illinois; Oxnard, California; and Laredo, Texas.