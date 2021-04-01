Wish Farms moves operations to new "magical" headquarters

Wish Farms has recently announced the ribbon cutting on its new 24,000 square-foot headquarters on its 36-acre campus in Plant City, Fla.

“Our company has a one-hundred-year relationship with the community of Plant City. Our connection goes back to our days on the State Farmers Market and beyond,” said Wish Farms’ owner Gary Wishnatzki.

“This is a strawberry town, so keeping our new address here means a lot to our company, employees and growers.”

The land on which it is built has a strong connection to agriculture dating back generations before the company's purchase, according to the press release.

Proceeds from its sale in 2018 were placed into a charitable trust benefitting local FFA and agriculture education by the previous owner, Joe Kuhn.

“It’s about empowering and inspiring the next generation to love [agriculture] as much as their parents and grandparents…and you have built something here that carries on that legacy," Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Nicole Fried said.

Many features inside the office utilize wood that was cut down from the site, prioritizing sustainability and adding to the overall “magical pixie forest” theme of Wish Farms, according to the press release.

The repurposed wood can be found in many custom areas throughout, including the adult-sized slide, reception desks, stair treads and conference tables.

In addition to the office, built by construction company Barr and Barr, the campus features a blueberry farm, 125,000 square foot warehouse and cooling facility with a 20,000 square foot solar array, digital billboard, a treehouse, walking trails and lake.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, approximately 115,000 vehicles drive past the Wish Farms’ headquarters every day.

“It’s exciting because our new headquarters perfectly reflects our fun, family-friendly brand and will be a fantastic asset for retaining and recruiting top talent for many years to come,” said Wishnatzki.