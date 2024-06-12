Brazilian pecans enter the Chinese market

After five years of negotiations, Brazilian pecans are set to debut in the coveted Chinese market, following recent approval of sanitary and quarantine requirements by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA) of Brazil.

The protocol between MAPA and the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China was signed on June 6 in Beijing during a plenary session of the Sino-Brazilian High-Level Commission for Concentration and Cooperation (Cosban).

Cosban aims to monitor and implement the bilateral agenda in strategic areas for both countries.

According to a study by the Brazilian Institute of Pecan Production (IBPecan), China imports approximately 45,000 tons of pecans annually. This constitutes roughly 14% of the global production, which totals approximately 320,000 tons.

Brazil ranks as the fourth-largest producer of pecans globally, following the United States, Mexico, and South Africa.

MAPA noted that other bilateral agreements, including one for fresh grapes, were also discussed at the meeting and are expected to be announced soon.